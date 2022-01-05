Delhi likely to report 10,000 Covid-19 cases today: Satyendar Jain

Delhi to see 10K cases today as 3rd Covid wave sets in

The daily positivity rate will likely rise to nearly 10 per cent

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 12:40 ist
Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10 per cent, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said in a briefing.

The third wave of Covid-19 has set in, he said.

"Genome sequencing of all Covid samples not possible now, only 300-400 samples being sequenced," Jain added. Delhi had earlier decided to carry out genome sequencing for every Covid-19 infection.

The national capital has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for Covid patients to 40 per cent from 10 per cent of their capacity. Nearly 2 per cent of beds are occupied in the government hospitals so far, Jain cited.

India on Wednesday recorded over a massive spike of 58,000 Covid-19 cases, highest since June last year and 534 fatalities -- sending several state authorities in panic mode.

Delhi had already imposed restrictions on Tuesday, capping office operations to 50 per cent occupancy and curfew on weekends.

Jain said Covid-19 testing has been increased, around 90,000 tests conducted on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Satyendar Jain
Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

