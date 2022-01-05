India logs 58,097 new Covid cases, highest in 6 months

India logs 58,097 new Covid-19 cases, highest since June last year

The country's Omicron tally rose to 2,135 with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst affected

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 09:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a massive surge, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases, highest since June last year, and 534 fatalities over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The country's Omicron tally rose to 2,135 with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst affected.

The active caseload currently stands at 2,14,004.

Meanwhile, 15,389 persons recovered from the disease over the past day, pushing the total recoveries to 3,43,21,803.

Karnataka and Delhi on Tuesday issued weekend curbs in addition to other restrictions, taking into account the massive surge in coronavirus cases. In Bengaluru, which the state Health Minister said was an 'epicentre' of the virus, schools for most classes have been closed.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Omicron

