Delhi constable injured, ASI dies as roof collapses

Delhi police Assistant Sub Inspector dies, constable injured as building roof collapses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 18:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died and his colleague was injured when the roof of a building in north Delhi where they had gone as part of a tenant verification drive collapsed, officials said on Wednesday.

Ahead of Independence Day, the police are conducting a tenant verification drive across the city.

ASI Zakir Hussain along with constable Debu (42), who is posted in Bara Hindu Rao police station, had gone to Ram Bagh road in connection with the drive.

Around 10.20 am, they reached a building and noticed illegal construction being carried out on its third floor.

When Hussain and Debu climbed up to the third floor to ascertain details and take photographs of illegal construction work, the third floor, which was a terrace and on which they were standing, caved in.

While the ASI fell on the ground floor, Debu fell on the second floor and sustained minor injuries.

With the help of local people, Hussain was shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The second floor of the building was not occupied by tenants so no one else was injured in the incident. The building was in a poor condition, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, "We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code."

ASI Hussain joined Delhi Police in 1993. He hailed from Ganwara village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in Wazirabad here with his wife, two sons and a daughter, the DCP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi Police
tenants
illegal construction
IPC

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 