Delhi police bids adieu to manual record keeping; to go digital from June 1

The Delhi Police has decided to abolish the manual record keeping systems and is all set to go digital from June 1, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava along with other officers has decided to store all their records on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

An order has been sent to all deputy commissioners of the city police to put an end to the manual record keeping.

In the meetings chaired by Shrivastava on May 7 and May 15 to review the availability of digital records on CCTNS, it has been decided to abolish the manual up-keep of ‘roznamcha’ (police diary), complaint registers, missing persons registers, PCR call registers and ‘kalandra’ (formal complaint lodged in case of non-cognisable offence) registers from June 1.

“The details of police registers in digital format are available in CCTNS, therefore, only CCTNS-generated registers shall be used from June 1. All SHOs shall ensure complete data entry in all these modules of CCTNS in order to print these registers,” the order stated.

The order added that the online system has automated forms for all the registers.

“The personnel will only have to enter the data and save the forms,” it said.