Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of Diwali

All preventive measures are being taken by the police to ensure a smooth Diwali which falls on October 24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 08:06 ist

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has intensified patrolling, enhanced its presence and carrying out anti-sabotage checks in heavy footfall areas of the capital, including markets and malls, officials said on Thursday.

Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in the crowded market of Sarojini Nagar which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "In view of festive season, we have intensified our patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have also been installed and personnel have been deployed.

"From the anti-terror point of view, anti-sabotage checks are being done to ensure that no anti-social or anti-national elements carry out activities that can harm anybody's life," the officer said.

"We have strong police presence during the festive season. For women's safety, we have also deployed women personnel on the ground," he said.

All preventive measures are being taken by the police to ensure a smooth Diwali which falls on October 24. 

