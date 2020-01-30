Delhi polls: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams AAP's politics, calls it destructive

Puri slams AAP's politics, calls it destructive

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 30 2020, 07:57am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 08:02am ist

BJP Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party by calling its politics destructive ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

Puri shared a video that showed a local woman praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the UDAY scheme and wrote, "Now there will be a wave of development policy, not politics of destruction in Delhi." 

