Delhi polls: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams AAP's politics, calls it destructive

BJP Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party by calling its politics destructive ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2020.
Puri shared a video that showed a local woman praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the UDAY scheme and wrote, "Now there will be a wave of development policy, not politics of destruction in Delhi."
अब दिल्ली में विनाश की राजनीति नहीं, विकास की नीति की लहर आएगी।
दिल्ली मुस्कुराएगी।#धन्यवादमोदीजी4PM_UDAY@BJP4Delhi @BJPLive @BJP4India @PrakashJavdekar @tarunchughbjp @ManojTiwariMP @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/9POOjVdWHm
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 29, 2020
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe