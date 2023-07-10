Delhi rains: MCD schools to be closed on Tuesday on July 11

Delhi rains: MCD schools to be closed on July 11

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

  • Jul 10 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 21:32 ist
New Delhi: Younf women walk amid monsoon rains, on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, July 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students.

Also Read | Rains continue to lash Uttarakhand, several roads closed after landslides

"In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.

