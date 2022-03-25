Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Economic Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income: Survey

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 14:58 ist
According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said.

"Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore," the report added.

Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22. 

India News
per capita income
Delhi
Economic Survey

