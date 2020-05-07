Delhi records 428 COVID-19 cases, highest for a single day

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 428 COVID-19 cases, the highest for a single day, on Wednesday as the total number rose to 5,532.

This month alone, the capital has reported 2,017 cases, which is 36.46% of the total cases. The first case in Delhi was reported on March 2.

The previous record for the highest number of cases for a single day was on May 3 when the capital recorded 427 cases.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 349 cases on May 4 and 206 cases on May 5.

One death was recorded during the day, taking the toll to 65 while 74 were discharged with the total rising to 1542.

According to medical bulletin, 3925 people are still in hospitals undergoing treatment.

It also said Delhi has tested 71,934 samples for COVID-19 till May 6.