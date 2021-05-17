Delhi reports 4,524 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

Delhi sees 4,524 Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

DH Web Desk
  • May 17 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 17:10 ist
Health workers attend Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

On Monday, the national capital reported 4,524 new coronavirus cases and 340 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 13,98,391. The single-day new cases were lowest since April 5.

Daily cases have declined in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh – states that were driving the all India numbers a couple of weeks back.

Active Covid-19 cases across the country have been hovering around the 35 lakh mark for the past one week, an early indication of plateauing of the second wave.

More to follow...

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

