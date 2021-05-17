Delhi reports 4,524 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

On Monday, the national capital reported 4,524 new coronavirus cases and 340 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 13,98,391. The single-day new cases were lowest since April 5.

Daily cases have declined in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh – states that were driving the all India numbers a couple of weeks back.

Active Covid-19 cases across the country have been hovering around the 35 lakh mark for the past one week, an early indication of plateauing of the second wave.

More to follow...