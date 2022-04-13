Delhi sees 50% spike in daily Covid cases

Delhi sees 50% spike in daily Covid cases

Currently there are 504 Covid patients under home isolation, while 11 are admitted in hospitals

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a steep rise of nearly 50 per cent in daily Covid cases over the previous day while no new death was recorded.

According to the health bulletin, the city registered 299 cases during the past 24 hours, as against 202 cases. As many as 12,022 people were tested for the infection of which 2.49 per cent were found positive.

Currently there are 504 Covid patients under home isolation, while 11 are admitted in hospitals.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 