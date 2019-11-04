Delhi smog: PMO steps in amid carrot and music talk

As a deadly smog engulfed the Delhi-NCR region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday finally swung into action, even as two Union ministers were slammed on social media for tweeting about carrots and music amid worsening weather.

At a review meeting headed by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, it was decided that chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi would monitor the situation in various districts, the PMO said in a statement. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba will monitor the situation on a daily basis.

The press statement doesn’t mention presence of the officials from Uttar Pradesh, whose Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are among the worst affected.

The review meeting was held on a day two senior ministers Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan faced flak in the social media for their tweets, in which they advised people to listen to music to start a day and eat carrot to fight air pollution. None said anything about the aggravated air pollution causing health discomforts.

“Eating carrots helps the body get Vitamin A, potassium, & antioxidants which protect against night blindness common in India. Carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health,” tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

From Monday, the Delhi government will roll out the odd-even road rationing scheme in order to reduce the number of vehicles, which may in turn contribute a bit towards lowering vehicular emissions.