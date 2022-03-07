100 CNG buses, prototype e-bus flagged off in Delhi

Delhi transport minister flags 100 low-floor CNG buses, prototype e-bus

These buses have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 14:06 ist
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the launch of hundred air-conditioned low-floor buses, which will run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and a new electric bus, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot in New Delhi. 

Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city. 

These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly. 

With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000. 

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot. 

Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.

