Delhi truck driver tests COVID-19 positive after death

Delhi truck driver tests positive for COVID-19 after death in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 14 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 13:39 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A 19-year-old truck driver from Delhi, who died in an accident in Shimla, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The man had sustained injuries while unloading goods in the city on Saturday night, following which he was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), where he breathed his last few hours later.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

He tested positive for coronavirus in a cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) conducted at the hospital after his death, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

Doctors, paramedical staff and other persons who came in his contact have been quarantined and their samples will soon be tested for COVID-19, another health official said.

The casualty ward, where the man breathed his last, is being sanitised as per protocol, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 