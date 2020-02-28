Delhi violence: City sees hope in chaos as crisis brings out the best

It is said a crisis could bring the best out of a man or a woman and a section of Delhiites have shown that at a time the capital is on a communal cauldron.

In bylane of Chand Bagh, Muslims stand to secure a temple where only four Hindu families live while in Laxmi Nagar and Lalita Park of east Delhi, Hindus and Sikh visited houses to instil confidence among Muslim families after panic gripped them following a procession by a right-wing crowd in a nearby market.

As mindless violence continue to simmer in the bylanes of northeast Delhi, despite putting several localities under curfew, several people have taken it upon themselves to ensure that no one is harmed.

Gurudwaras in several areas in northeast Delhi are open to people in distress and similar was the case with some temples and mosques.

In Chand Bagh, a temple priest gave testament to the harmony existing in his area. “There are only four Hindu families in this area. The area is full of Muslim families.

“There is no tension here. The Muslim brothers are ensuring that nothing happens to this temple. I can leave the temple open and nothing happens. There is no altercation or verbal abuses,” the elderly priest said.

On Tuesday, there was tension among Muslim families in Ramesh Park and nearby Lalita Park following a procession in nearby Mangal market and some rumours. The Muslim community was in a panic and it was then that Hindus and Sikhs in the locality went to each and every Muslim household to ensure that no goons would enter their houses.

Several Muslims in northeast Delhi also testify that they remain alive because of their Hindu neighbours. In Seelampur J Block where Hindu and Muslim population are almost equal, the communities ensure that nothing untoward happens. “We managed not to be affected even by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots or the riots after Babri Masjid demolition. We now don’t allow outsiders to enter the colony. We ensure that we all live peacefully,” a local said.

Earlier, a group of youth had attempted to enter the locality but were prevented.

All say in unison that they would not allow a repeat of 1984 when Sikhs were targeted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.