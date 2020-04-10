Delhi Waqf Board assigns graveyard for COVID-19 victims

Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for coronavirus victims

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 14:34 ist

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of the problems being faced by people in performing the last rites of the coronavirus victims.

In a letter to secretary of Delhi government and Health department, Board's chief executive officer S M Ali said it has designated its "Jadeed Qurustaan" graveyard near Millennium Park, for the last rites of the COVID-19 victims in the city. 

"One of the major problem faced by public is last rites of COVID-19 victims. It has been reported that due to lack of information, the general public is not allowing burial of victims of coronavirus in the graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate," the letter stated.

Ali said the Waqf Board has designated its graveyard situated along the Ring Road, near Millennium Park as "COVID 19 graveyard".

"The graveyard may be used for burial of COVID-19 victims," he said. 

