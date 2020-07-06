Delhi's Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

Covid-19 cases in the national capital breached the one lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 1,379 people testing positive for the virus infection, while another 48 succumbed during treatment, taking the toll to 3,115.

The total number of cases have now risen to 1,00,823. Delhi has reached the six-digit figure in 126 days after the first case was reported on March 2.

Incidentally, Monday's figure slid below 2,000 mark for the first time since June 16 and marked a sharp dip from Sunday's figure of 2,244 and Saturday's 2,505.

However, this decline in cases may not be a cause for celebration as this could be attributed to the sharp fall in testing of samples compared to the previous day.

According to the medical bulletin issued on Monday, 13,879 samples were tested while it was 23,136 on Sunday and 23,673 on Saturday. This month, only on July 1, the numbers had dipped below 20,000 tests -- 19,956 -- while it rose to 20,822 on July 2 and 24,165 on July 3.

Altogether, 6.57 lakh tests have been conducted for Covid-19 in the capital.

Another indication that the situation has not changed much is that the positive case rate hovers around 10 per cent in the past few days. Since June 28, the proportion of positive cases to total tests done on a single day was below 15 per cenr and was dipping.

On Monday, the positive case rate was at 9.93 per cent compared to 9.69 per cent on Sunday and 10.58 per cent on Saturday.

The number of discharges also fell considerably as the fresh medical bulletin showed just 749 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,083 discharges on Sunday. Altogether, 72,088 people have been discharged.

At present, 25620 are still under treatment, including 17141 asymptomatic or mild cases in home isolation.