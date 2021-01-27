Delhi's minimum temperature rises slightly

PTI
PTI,
  Jan 27 2021
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 12:03 ist
A man rides cycle near the Vijay Chowk, amid a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, though it was still three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

A cold wave had gripped the city on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

An IMD official said cold wave conditions are likely to make a comeback in Delhi as the minimum temperature is predicted to dip by four degrees Celsius over the next two days.

"Icy winds barrelling through the plains are likely to bring the mercury down again," he said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. Delhi had recorded a "cold day" on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest this month. 

