DH Toon | UP's new policy 'works well for the cause'

DH Toon | UP's new policy 'works well for the cause'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2021, 05:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 05:11 ist

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to give incentives to couples who have one child while denying government benefits to those having more than two children in its new population policy, the draft of which was released in Lucknow on Saturday.

It has invited several reactions from Opposition parties in the state and across the country.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Population
Yogi Adityanath
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UP's new policy 'works well for the cause'

DH Toon | UP's new policy 'works well for the cause'

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

 