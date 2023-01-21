Jaipur Metro: DMRC appointed as general consultant

DMRC appointed as general consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors

The DMRC was also involved in the construction of the presently operational corridors of the Jaipur Metro.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 13:40 ist
DMRC appointed as a general consultant for two upcoming corridors of the Jaipur Metro. Credit: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been appointed as a general consultant for two upcoming corridors of the Jaipur Metro to ensure quality and a time-bound completion of the project, officials said on Saturday.

"DMRC has been appointed the General Consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and Mansarovar to 200 ft Bypass, Ajmer Road (Phase 1D).

"DMRC will now provide consultancy for the project's quality aspects and timebound completion," the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Jaipur on Friday between Jaipur Metro's CMD P Ramesh and DMRC's Director, Business Development, Pramit Kumar Garg, it said in another tweet.

The DMRC has provided consultancy for several metro projects across the country.

