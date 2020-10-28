Doctors of North Corporation hospitals call off strike

Senior doctors belonging to the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) had gone on casual leave en masse over their pending salaries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 22:51 ist
Resident Doctor Association members of Hindu Rao Hospital during an indefinite hunger strike over non-payment of their outstanding salaries, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals who have been agitating for the last several days over their pending salaries called off their stir on Wednesday, officials said.

While five resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been sitting on a relay hunger strike since Friday, senior doctors of the North Corporation-run facilities had gone on an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

Their associations had joined hands in solidarity since Tuesday.

"The strike by agitating doctors was called off as North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash offered juice to the medics on hunger strike. Salaries of all doctors have been released, till September," the NDMC said in a statement.

Senior doctors belonging to the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) had gone on casual leave en masse over their pending salaries on Monday and begun an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the strike continued in day time despite appeals from North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash to return to work as patient services were getting affected.

MCDA general secretary Maruti Sinha also said the strike has been called off.

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the 900-bed hospital have been protesting for the past several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking the release of salaries due for the past three months.

Delhi
doctors
Salaries
Strike

