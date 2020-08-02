Dogs gnaw at newborn's corpse near MP hospital

Dogs gnaw at newborn's corpse near Madhya Pradesh hospital; cops begin probe

PTI
PTI, Ashok Nagar,
  • Aug 02 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A probe has begun after stray dogs were spotted devouring the corpse of a newborn near a government hospital in Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Local health authorities said the child may have been stillborn and dogs may have dug it out after kin buried it.

The incident took place on Saturday, officials said.

"A 22-year-old pregnant woman was admitted here with complications like profuse bleeding and it was a stillbirth. The corpse was handed over to the family and they informed that the burial was carried out near a local pond. Dogs may have dug up the body," said District Hospital Civil Surgeon Himanshu Sharma.

Kotwali police station in charge PP Mudgil said details of the child or from where the dogs got the corpse were not yet clear, and a probe was underway after a case was registered.

"On getting information, an assistant sub-inspector visited the spot for probe. We have re-buried the stillborn with proper care," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
dogs
Police

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 