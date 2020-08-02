Dogs gnaw at newborn's corpse near Madhya Pradesh hospital; cops begin probe

A probe has begun after stray dogs were spotted devouring the corpse of a newborn near a government hospital in Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Local health authorities said the child may have been stillborn and dogs may have dug it out after kin buried it.

The incident took place on Saturday, officials said.

"A 22-year-old pregnant woman was admitted here with complications like profuse bleeding and it was a stillbirth. The corpse was handed over to the family and they informed that the burial was carried out near a local pond. Dogs may have dug up the body," said District Hospital Civil Surgeon Himanshu Sharma.

Kotwali police station in charge PP Mudgil said details of the child or from where the dogs got the corpse were not yet clear, and a probe was underway after a case was registered.

"On getting information, an assistant sub-inspector visited the spot for probe. We have re-buried the stillborn with proper care," he added.