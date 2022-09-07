Downtown Srinagar sheds its past to become new address of Indian sporting heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Downtown Srinagar—once considered the bastion of stone-pelting—on Wednesday witnessed a huge crowd cheering loudly for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated an indoor sports stadium in the area.

"I was told by local people that for the first time in 75 years any head of the state visited downtown Srinagar. They said many areas were known for the wrong reasons. But I believe downtown Srinagar has shed its past and it is now a new address of Indian sporting heroes," Sinha said amid cheers of thousands of locals present at the venue.

Congratulating locals, especially the youth of the locality for the new sports facility, the L-G said the old city area has evolved into a hub of sporting activities, with youngsters determined to achieve glory in sports.

In the last two years, he said, downtown Srinagar witnessed a massive rise in the number of sports being played and a large number of youth pursuing sports professionally. Sinha recounted the names of the top-class players who recently went to represent the country at different international sporting events.

"Several youngsters from downtown Srinagar have proved their mettle in international championships. The day is not far when we will see the youth of the old city representing the country in the Olympics and earning a new identity of heroes and respect for J&K and the country," the L-G said.

He told the youth that opportunities in sports come knocking if the players are receptive, determined, and motivated. "You get life only once, do something that everyone remembers. Change your life and contribute to nation building," Sinha advised.

"The growing sports culture in J&K is reflected in the remarkable revolution in different sports disciplines. In the last three years, we have ensured unprecedented progress with regard to infrastructure, career progression, and the future of the players. An enabling environment through new policies has been created which fills the gap of the last 70 years,” he observed.

The L-G noted that Noon Chai (slat tea) with football of the old city Srinagar is being discussed across the nation. He said sports give a new identity to the youth and the sports council and the Union Territory (UT) administration are ensuring that every player gets an opportunity to play with better infrastructure and earn the identity of a champion.

He also said that the administration has restored the reputation of the old city, once called the heartbeat of Kashmir, but “some people with vested interest are rattled by the all-round development taking place in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.”

"Efforts were also made to mislead many of our youth. Entire families of those who misled our children are living a comfortable life in the big cities of the country and abroad, while our children have suffered. There is no place for such elements in civilized society," the L-G said.