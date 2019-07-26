[DUPLICATE]: Punjab CM to Kargil hero’s aid

Twenty years after being part of the valiant Indian Army team that captured Tiger Hill in Kargil, the momentous battle has come to the aid of a Vir Chakra awardee, who had fallen on hard times.

Former soldier Satpal Singh, who was scraping out a living as a traffic police constable, was in for a surprise on Friday - celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas - after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered immediate double promotion for the gallant soldier.

Satpal Singh, who was posted in Drass sector during Operation Vijay, will now serve as a police officer of the rank of assistant sub-inspector in the state police.

Satpal was part of the Indian Army team that captured Tiger Hill. Satpal killed Pakistan Army Captain Karnal Sher Khan of the Northern Light Infantry and three others. Sher Khan was later conferred the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest gallantry award, on the recommendation of the Indian brigade commander who vouched for his bravery on the icy heights.

Moved by his plight, Capt lamented that Satpal Singh had to suffer the ignominy of working as a senior constable after his heroism during the Kargil War. The CM blamed it on the failure of the past Akali Dal government who, he said, did not give him due recognition.

Amarinder said he decided to immediately right the wrong on coming to know about Satpal.

Satpal Singh, who joined the Punjab Police after his discharge from the Army in 2010, was awarded a double promotion to be Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) following direct orders from Captain Amarinder Singh in recognition of his valiant contribution during the Kargil War, the government said on Friday.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said Satpal, as authorised by the CM, will be treated as a special case and recruited as an ASI in relaxation of the rules of Punjab Police. He will also be granted the necessary relaxation in age to be eligible for becoming a police officer.