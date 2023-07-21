Earthquake jolts Jaipur

Earthquake jolts Jaipur

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 21 2023, 05:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 05:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur on Friday.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

According to the website of the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake struck at 4.09 am.

The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Earthquake
India News
Jaipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

 