Earthquake jolts Jaipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur on Friday.
Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.
According to the website of the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake struck at 4.09 am.
The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.
