Efforts on to rescue boy who fell into borewell in Madhya Pradesh

Efforts on to rescue boy who fell into borewell in MP

The boy had fallen into the 55-ft borewell on December 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2022, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 08:29 ist
Efforts on rescue boy who fell into borewell. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A boy fell into a 55-foot deep borewell in Betul district's Mandavi village in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on December 6. The rescue operation is still under way. 

More to follow...

 

 

India News
Madhya Pradesh

