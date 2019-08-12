Eid in J&K peaceful, say cops

Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir barring a few minor incidents, the police said on Monday, as Pakistan got ready to wage a propaganda war over Kashmir, with TV channels being asked to highlight alleged “atrocities” on Kashmiris by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) S P Pani said Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the “congregations dispersed peacefully”.

“There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally,” he said.

“In these incidents, there have been a couple of injuries which have been reported. Otherwise the entire Valley situation is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley,” he told a press conference in Srinagar.

The IGP also said no medico-legal case has been reported, and according to the statistics available with the police, injuries to only a couple of people have been reported.

Referring to the law and order situation, Pani said some arrests were made but these were “absolutely in the ambit of law”.

Meanwhile, with the Imran Khan government deciding to observe India’s I-Day as a “black-day”, TV channels and the FM radio stations have been asked to air programmes highlighting the country's Quaid-i-Azam (Great Leader) Mohammad Ali Jinnah's Two Nation Theory, which had led to the partition of undivided India in 1947.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also issued an advisory to all TV channels and FM radio stations asking them to air contents highlighting the alleged “atrocities against Muslims and minorities in India and in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

