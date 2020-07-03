Elderly woman rescued after being confined in her home

Elderly woman rescued after being confined in her home for over one year

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Jul 03 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 17:12 ist
Representative image/istock

A 65-year-old woman was rescued on Friday after allegedly being confined for over one year in her home by a neighbour who wanted to grab her property, police said.

Kamla Devi was confined to her house in Sadar Bazar locality by her neighbour Bhagwan Das, ASP Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

He said Das allegedly wanted to grab the woman's property.

The woman was rescued and the accused arrested after one Shivam informed Superintendent of Police Yash Anand about the matter.

Kumar said the woman used to live alone in the house after the death of her husband.

