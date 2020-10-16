Electric vehicles exempted from registration fee in Delhi

The Delhi government has exempted all battery-operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all-electric vehicles.

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! ," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.