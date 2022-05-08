Amarinder Singh condemns Khalistan flags at HP Assembly

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns hanging Khalistan flags at HP Assembly gate

Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and slogans were written on the walls

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 08 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 14:49 ist
Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the putting up of Khalistan flags at the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala and sought strict action against those involved in it.

He claimed that "fringe elements" were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood in the country by such acts.

Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and slogans were written on the walls, police said on Sunday.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex, which have now been removed by the administration.

"Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace and brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated.

"Urge the Himachal Pradesh CMO to take strict action against the perpetrators," Singh said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Khalistan
Amarinder Singh
Himachal Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

My teen had depression. This is our story

My teen had depression. This is our story

Celebration of intricacy

Celebration of intricacy

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

 