Farm Bill: Farmers' 'rail roko' protest in Punjab to hit movement of essential items, foodgrains, says Indian Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over the farm Bills will hit the movement of freight trains carrying foodgrains and other essential goods as well as the movement of passengers travelling on special trains.

In Punjab, farmers started a 3-day ''rail roko'' protest on Thursday to protest against the three farm Bills passed by the Parliament - The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

"The Punjab rail agitation will severely impact the loading of foodgrains and other essential goods. It will hurt ordinary citizens, the fast-recovering rail freight and the economy," a railway spokesperson said.

As many as 20 trains have been partially cancelled while five have been short terminated till September 26.

Due to the protest, the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains and rescheduled freight and parcel trains.

The Railways officials said that Punjab loaded 990 rakes of Food Corporation of India foodgrains in August this year and 816 rakes till September 23. The FCI has been loading more than 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab.

Besides, Punjab also loads 9-10 rakes daily of fertilizer, cement, auto, mixed goods in containers. The state receives around 20 rakes daily of coal, food grain, farm products, machinery petroleum products and imported fertilizer, said an official.