Farm laws row: Farmers block trains near Amritsar

Five trains were cancelled, seven short terminated and nine trains diverted, a railways official said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 20:00 ist
A section of farmers blocked the railway track at the Jandiala Railway station in Amritsar district on Wednesday even as the Indian Railways started the restoration of train services in Punjab.

This has led to the diversion or short termination of several trains on the Amritsar-Delhi route.

Five trains were cancelled, seven short terminated and nine trains diverted, a railways official said.

Members of the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Morcha (KMSM) have blocked the track at the station since Tuesday morning.

As the Amritsar-Delhi railway line remained blocked near Jandiala railway station, the railways authorities diverted the trains from the main line to Beas and Tarn Taran to reach Amritsar, the official said.

Train services were suspended in the state since September 24 after farmers blocked railway tracks protesting against the new farm laws.

After the farmers agreed to withdraw their protest, the railways started restoring both the passenger and goods train services.

The railways said it suffered a loss of Rs 2,220 crore due to the blockade.

Punjab
Amritsar
Indian Railways

