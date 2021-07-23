Farmers discuss agri laws on day 2 of Kisan sansad

Farmers discuss agriculture laws on second day of Kisan sansad

The sansad had a one-hour question hour where questions were thrown at the agriculture minister who tried his best to defend the Centre's new agriculture laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 18:26 ist
Farmers during their Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The 'Kisan sansad', being held at Jantar Mantar near Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, entered its second day on Friday.

Paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed at the site with heavy barricading at the entrance to avoid any kind of untoward incident. The protest by the farmers was peaceful.

The farmers started 'kisan sansad' (farmers' parliament) with speaker Hardev Arshi, deputy speaker Jagtar Singh Bajwa and the agriculture minister.

The sansad had a one-hour question hour where questions were thrown at the agriculture minister who tried his best to defend the Centre's new agriculture laws.

The minister told the sansad how amid the raging Covid pandemic, farmers were requested to head back to their homes and get themselves vaccinated. Every time the minister failed to give a satisfactory response, the members shamed him, raised their hands and objected to his answers.

Bajwa, while addressing the media, said, "The agriculture minister failed to answer questions following which members of the sansad shamed the minister leading to disruption.”

“The question raised was when prime minister himself has stressed on the fact that there was MSP, it is still there and it will continue to be there then why is there an issue to make it a law (kanoon). If all the three agri laws are made for the farmers, then why not cancel them and make them again by consulting the farmers on it."

Arshi said the kisan parliament was adjourned for a brief period and the Friday's proceedings were similar “the way the actual Parliament functions”.

"In the question hour, we raised questions and the agriculture minister could not respond to the queries and continued to misguide the house," he said.

A group of 200 farmers reached Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws as the Monsoon session of Parliament was underway.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given a special permission for the demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar, a few metres away from the Parliament Complex, till August 9.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farm laws
Delhi
Narendra Singh Tomar
Agriculture

Related videos

What's Brewing

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 