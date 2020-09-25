Farmers protest to affect movement of trains: Railways

Farmers protest to affect movement of trains in Punjab, Haryana: Railways

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2020, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Train services were disrupted in Punjab and some areas in Haryana on Friday due to the 'Rail Roko' agitation over Farm Bills.

The Indian Railways cancelled, short terminated or diverted several special passengers trains, parcel and freight trains in Punjab and Haryana.

In Punjab and Haryana, several farmers organisations called for a three-day protest from Thursday against the three Farm Bills that were passed by the Parliament - The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

As many as 20 trains have been partially cancelled while five have been short terminated and two diverted.

Due to the protest, the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains and rescheduled freight and parcel trains.

The Indian Railways had earlier said that "Punjab Rail Agitation will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods. It will hurt ordinary citizens and fast recovering Rail Freight and economy."

The Railways officials said Food Corporation of India ( FCI ) has been loading more than 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab.

Besides, Punjab also loads 9-10 rakes daily of fertilizer, cement, auto, mixed goods in containers. The state receives around 20 rakes daily of coal, food grain, farm products, machinery petroleum products and imported fertilizer, said an official.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Railways
Punjab
Haryana
Farm Bills
protest

What's Brewing

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 