Farooq Abdullah president, Mehbooba VP of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Regional National Conference (NC) patron and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was on Saturday named as the president of the recently-floated Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to restore the special status of the erstwhile state.

The decision was taken after a two-hour-long meeting of top leaders of the alliance held at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence. Mehbooba was elected as the vice-chairperson while CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami was elected as Convenor of the PAGD.

Sajjad Lone of People’s Conference would be the spokesman for the amalgam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullah, who turned 84 earlier this week, said the alliance is an “anti-BJP platform” and not an anti-national amalgam.

“The BJP has tried to divide people and is making attempts to break the federal structure of the country, but it won’t succeed. It is not a religious fight but the fight for the identity of the nation,” he said.

Abdullah, who represents Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in the Parliament, said the PAGD is not an anti-national jamaat (organisation).

“Our aim is that the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh should get their rights back. That’s where our battle is. Our battle is not for more than that,” he said.

Talking to the media persons, Sajad Lone said during the meeting, it was decided the flag of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State will be the symbol of the group. “The next meeting of the group will be held in Jammu within two weeks,” he said.

“The group has decided to come up with a document on lies being spread against people of Jammu and Kashmir. The white paper will be a tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It will compare the reality and false propaganda on the ground,” Lone added.

He also announced that the group is going to hold a convention on November 17.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), which was earlier attending the meetings of the group, has quietly distanced itself from the alliance in recent days.

JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who was part of the meetings that took place before the formalisation of PAGD earlier this month, has skipped the last two meetings.