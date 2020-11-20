FIR against cop, six others in connection with custodial death of interfaith couple in UP

FIR filed against 7 in custodial death case in UP

More than two years after an interfaith couple died in police custody in Uttar Pradesh, a case has been registered against a sub-inspector of police, the woman's parents and four others on the directions of a court here.

According to the police, a case of murder was registered against SI Yunus Khan, the woman's parents, three uncles and another man at Miranpur police station in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday.

Miranpur police station SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said they have begun investigation into the case.

The interfaith couple hailing from Muzaffarnagar district had eloped in August 2018, and the police traced them to Allahabad a fortnight later after the woman's family filed a complaint of abduction.

The couple died on September 4 under suspicious circumstances near Kanpur when they were being brought to Muzaffarnagar.

The man's brother alleged foul play in the deaths. He moved court alleging that the police refused to register a case to probe the death of the couple.

