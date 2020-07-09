Fire at Delhi's Mundka warehouse under control

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

A major fire at a warehouse in west Delhi's Mundka has been contained after an eight- hour operation, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.

No casualty has been reported, he said.

A call about the fire was received at around 10 pm on Wednesday and 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire was brought under control by 6 am on Thursday.

It is suspected that medical equipment was stored at the warehouse.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

