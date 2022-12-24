Fire breaks out at shop in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in west Delhi

A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 10:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area Saturday morning, officials said.

A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said,

The blaze is in basement, ground and first floors of a general shop, the fire officials said.

No injury or causality has been reported so far, they said, adding the operation to douse the blaze is underway. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 