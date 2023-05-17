Fire in Shastri Park slum in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 14:36 ist
New Delhi: Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No one was reported injured.

The department received a call about the fire around 12.10 pm and rushed 11 tenders to contain the blaze, said the official.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at Mumbai slum; no casualties

Prima facie, a leakage in the LPG cylinder has been suspected to be the cause behind the blast, he said, adding the firefight is still on.

