First-year MBBS student dies after falling from hostel roof

While a relative of the student claimed he was ragged, college authorities dismissed the claims

  Apr 23 2022, 09:47 ist
  updated: Apr 23 2022, 09:47 ist
A first-year MBBS student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Bolangir district died after allegedly falling off the roof of the hostel, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nishant Kumar, a native of Haryana. He was a resident in the four-storied New Boys hostel, police said, adding that the incident took place around 2 to 2.30 pm on Friday.

A relative of the deceased student alleged that Kumar was subjected to ragging, due to which he killed himself or was pushed by someone else.

However, the medical college dean Sabita Mohapatra said: "We have formed a 10-member anti-ragging committee in the medical college. Every day a group of faculty visits the boys and girls hostel for monitoring the situation in hostel rooms of first-year students. I have never heard about ragging in the hostel."

Police have started an investigation into the incident and searched the deceased student's room for clues about the death.

Last year, a female student killed herself in the college, making it two such incidents in its four-year-old history.

