PUC student leaps to death from 23rd floor of Bengaluru apartment

A 17-year-old PUC student allegedly killed himself by jumping from the 23rd floor of an apartment complex in southern Bengaluru in the wee hours of Monday.

Before taking the extreme step, Anjan R, a native of Kollegal in Chamarajnagar district, sent a video to his parents in which he reportedly clarified that he didn’t end his life because of being fat or not studying well.

The jurisdictional Konanakunte police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating to know the exact reason for his death.

Anjan was a second-year commerce student at a private college.

Preliminary investigations show he jumped from the 23rd floor of a 32-floor apartment located in Anjanadri Layout, Kanakapura Main Road, around 3.05 am on Monday. The apartment’s on-duty security guards heard a loud crashing noise and rushed to find the boy lying in the pool of his own blood. They called the police.

On reaching the spot, police had difficulties in identifying the deceased as his face was completely smashed in the impact of the fall. But they found a receipt in his pocket which, they said, was the death note.

In the note, Anjan mentioned that he was not ending his life because he was overweight or not studying well. He asked everyone to forgive him. The note also had his name and other details including the flat number he jumped from. But it was wrongly mentioned that the flat belonged to his cousin pursuing an engineering course in the city.

Police later traced his cousin and learnt that Anjan had visited his house on Sunday. They both ordered food online and watched the cricket test match.

At midnight, both went to sleep. Anjan went to the balcony and cut the mesh using some tools and jumped from there.

During the investigation, police discovered that Anjan had made a video recording with the same message as the one he wrote in the death note. The teenager had sent the video to his parents sometime before killing himself.

Though Anjan was good at studies till his first-year PUC, he was irregular to college and his grades fell during the second year. “We don’t know what went wrong. We are checking his phone,” said a senior police officer.

