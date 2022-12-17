5 of family hurt as man self-immolates at home in Delhi

Five of family injured as man self-immolates at home in Delhi

The couple's two sons – Rihaan (6) and eight-month-old Shivaan – suffered minor burns as they were in the same room as well

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five members of a family sustained burns as one of them self-immolated after dousing himself with kerosene in a room where the others, including a six-year-old boy and an infant, were also present, police said on Saturday.

Abhinay Gupta (35) set himself alight late Friday night at his residence in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area following an argument. His wife Neha Gupta (30) and mother Prashila Gupta (65) sustained burn injuries trying to put the fire out, they said.

The couple's two sons – Rihaan (6) and eight-month-old Shivaan – suffered minor burns as they were in the same room as well, a senior police official said.

Abhinay Gupta and his mother Prashila were admitted in the burns ward at the AIIMS with 50 per cent and 20 per cent burn injuries respectively, he said, adding that the wife and the kids were taken to Safdarjung Hospital with minor burns on their hands and legs.

A crime team visited the spot and further enquiry is underway, the police official said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Fire
India News

What's Brewing

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

How are 108 ambulances faring in Bengaluru?

How are 108 ambulances faring in Bengaluru?

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

Hot off the press

Hot off the press

 