Forecast of light to moderate rains in Delhi for 6 days

Forecast of light to moderate rains in Delhi for 6 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 11:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Intermittent light to moderate rains will drench Delhi over the next six days, the weather forecast said on Sunday.

Widespread rains are unlikely. However, moderate precipitation is predicted on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.  

There is a forecast of cloudy weather and light rains on Sunday. Intermittent rains will be witnessed over the next six days, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm in August so far, a deficiency of four percent.

Overall, it has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India Meteorological Department
Delhi
Rainfall

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 