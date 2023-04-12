Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station, Punjab Police say it is 'fratricidal' incident

Four Army personnel of an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early Wednesday, with the state police terming it as a case of "fratricide".

The Army said the incident took place at around 4:30 am and that it deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area.

"It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," the Army's South Western command said in a statement.

It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

It is learnt that Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter.

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".

"We are in touch with the Army authorities," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Bathinda Police Station Cantt, Station House Officer, Gurdeep Singh said nobody has been detained in connection with the incident so far. Asked as to who fired the gunshots, he said they have no information in this regard.

When asked if an FIR has been lodged, the SHO said, “We will lodge the FIR.”

Further asked when police received the complaint about the missing rifle, he said they got the information on Tuesday evening.

Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters, "It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on".

The Army said the area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case.