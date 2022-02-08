Four CRPF jawans hurt as Naxals trigger IED in C'garh

Four CRPF jawans hurt as Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The injured jawans were evacuated from the spot and shifted to Bijapur district hospital

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Feb 08 2022, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 18:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Tuesday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on the Murkinar road under the Modakpal police station area when a team of CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The patrolling team, which had launched the operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, was cordoning off the forest along Murkinar road, located around 450 km away from state capital Raipur when ultras detonated the IED in which four personnel sustained injuries, he said.

The injured jawans were evacuated from the spot and shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CRPF
IED
Naxals
India News
Chhatisgarh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

 