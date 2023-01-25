BBC documentary row: Four detained for creating ruckus outside Jamia University

4 detained amid ruckus at Jamia over BBC film screening

The university's decision screen the documentary comes a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University organised a screening of the documentary

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 14:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi over screening of the BBC documentary titled India: The Modi Question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The Jamia University administration had said that they will not allow any unauthorised gatherings on campus after the Students Federation of India announced the screening on Facebook.

The development comes a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University organised a screening of the documentary, which depicts PM Modi's role in 2002 Godra riots in Gujarat, when he was the Chief Minister. But the screening could not happen due to power cuts and internet failures.

More to follow...

 

