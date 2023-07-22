4 get life sentence for abducting, raping minor in UP

Four get life sentence for abducting, raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on each of the accused. Of the amount collected as fine, Rs 80,000 be provided to the victim, it said.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jul 22 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 14:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A special POCSO court here has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl six years ago.

Special judge Baburam on Friday convicted the accused identified as Waseem, Sameer, Saddam and Asif, lawyer Dinesh Sharma told PTI on Saturday.

Also Read: Father sexually assaults minor daughter in Himachal's Hamirpur, arrested

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on each of the accused. Of the amount collected as fine, Rs 80,000 be provided to the victim, it said.

The accused were held guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, section 5/6 of the POCSO Act and 3(2) of the SC/ST Act.

The incident took place in May 2017 in a village in neighbouring Shamli district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
rape
Crime Against Women
crime against children
Pocso act

Related videos

What's Brewing

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 