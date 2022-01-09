Four judges, 5% of SC staff test positive for Covid-19

Four judges, 5% of Supreme Court staff test positive for Covid-19

A Covid-19 testing facility has been set up on the top court's premises and it is open from Monday to Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 18:58 ist
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four Supreme Court judges and almost five per cent of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Sunday, as the national capital witnesses a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

An apex court official told PTI that out of the 32 judges in the apex court, at least four judges, and 150 out of the nearly 3,000 staff members, are currently infected with the virus.

Delhi on Saturday, recorded seven fatalities due to Covid and 20,181 cases as the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, while the country, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday, reported a single day rise of 1,59,632 cases and 327 fatalities.

Also Read | Ahead of Budget Session, 400 Parliament staffers test positive for Covid-19

A Covid-19 testing facility has been set up on the top court's premises and it is open from Monday to Saturday.

“In view to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus infection and sudden upsurge in the cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it is reiterated that the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff etc., particularly those who may be showing any symptom(s) similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection(s), may kindly get themselves tested at such facility...,” a circular read.

The top court on January 2 had decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of rising number of cases.

A circular issued in this regard stated that an earlier circular prescribing standard operating procedure for physical hearing (hybrid hearing) will remain suspended for the time being.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Delhi
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 