Four killed as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Four people died after a portion of the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed in Noida on Tuesday morning. Many workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

According to the latest updates, 12 people were pulled from the rubble and rescue operations are still under way. Nine have been hospitalised. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21.

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.

"Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It'll be probed," Noida DM Suhas LY told ANI.

"Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here," he said.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning. DM Suhas LY says, "We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured." pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives in the incident. He directed officials to take up relief work imeediately.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)