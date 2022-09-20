Four killed as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Four killed as housing society wall collapses in Noida

12 people were pulled from the rubble and rescue operations are still under way. Nine have been hospitalised

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 11:44 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANINews

Four people died after a portion of the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed in Noida on Tuesday morning. Many workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

According to the latest updates, 12 people were pulled from the rubble and rescue operations are still under way. Nine have been hospitalised. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21.

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.

"Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It'll be probed," Noida DM Suhas LY told ANI.

"Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here," he said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives in the incident. He directed officials to take up relief work imeediately.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Noida
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
wall collapse

What's Brewing

A letter to Roger Federer

A letter to Roger Federer

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

DH Toon | 'Yogi mandir': Hail the new God in UP!

DH Toon | 'Yogi mandir': Hail the new God in UP!

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, says study

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, says study

'French Spiderman' turns 60, climbs skyscraper in Paris

'French Spiderman' turns 60, climbs skyscraper in Paris

Cave reveals India’s drought records of past 1,000 yrs

Cave reveals India’s drought records of past 1,000 yrs

 