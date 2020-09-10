Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

PTI
PTI, Barwani ,
  • Sep 10 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 22:12 ist

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardesh's Barwani district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the area under Varla police station limits, where the victims took shelter in the makeshift house during the rains, sub-divisional magistrate of Sendhwa Tapasya Parihar said.

Four persons were killed and as many were injured when lightning struck the house, she said.

The deceased have been identified as Shantabai (35), Leelabai (25) Neerabai (23) and Azad (5), all residents of Khapada village, the official said, adding that the injured were referred to a hospital in Sendhwa.

The kin of the deceased will be given compensation as per the rules, the SDM said. 

Madhya Pradesh
lightning

